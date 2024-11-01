Home > Television > Fire Country Can Manny Stick Out His Troubles in 'Fire Country'? Producers Have Spoken Up Producers have teased Manny's future as a possible firefighter inmate... but will he stick around? By Jamie Lerner Published Nov. 1 2024, 5:57 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Fire Country. Fans of Fire Country have been buzzing with questions about Manny Perez's fate. Manny, (Kevin Alejandro) is a central character and fan favorite in the firefighter soap drama. As the head of Three Rock Con Camp, he’s known for his unwavering dedication to reforming incarcerated firefighters, but Season 2 ended with Manny’s future looking increasingly precarious.

Rumors about Manny leaving Fire Country are swirling, and viewers are anxious to know if the series is about to lose one of its most beloved characters. In 2024, Season 3 leaves us with more questions than answers. Manny is facing serious legal troubles that threaten his career, his freedom, and his role at Three Rock. So, is Manny actually leaving Fire Country? Here’s what we know so far.

After walking Gabriela down the aisle, Manny was arrested in the Season 2 finale.

Manny Perez’s character brings a unique layer to Fire Country as he bridges the world of firefighters and those seeking redemption within the justice system. The question of whether Manny is leaving the show is not only a concern for his fans but also for the storyline at large. As the former captain of Three Rock’s fire brigade, Manny has shaped the lives of Bode Donovan (played by Max Thieriot) and other prisoners trying to rebuild their lives through firefighting.

In Fire Country Season 3, we see Manny navigating legal troubles that have the potential to strip him of his role and even put him behind bars after he walks Gabriela down the aisle. Executive producer Tia Napolitano told TV Insider that Manny’s understanding of the justice system gives him an edge.

“Manny is someone who understands the justice system … He’s doing that purely technically by the book to walk her [his daughter] down the aisle … prison’s not off the table, freedom’s not off the table.” As Manny tiptoes around the consequences, his fate becomes a pivotal plot point.

The ‘Fire Country’ producers have confirmed that Manny isn’t leaving anytime soon.

Fans can breathe a little easier, as nothing has been officially confirmed. Collider noted that the character’s future “isn’t absolutely decided yet,” hinting that the show’s writers may still be weighing options for Manny’s storyline. For now, audiences will have to live in the suspense of whether Manny will get a second chance or face the full extent of his legal woes.

“We’re going to explore [his experience] and live with him,” Tia added. “His future isn’t absolutely decided yet, and we’ll live in that anxiety with him as he finds out his fate. Three Rock’s not off the table, prison’s not off the table, freedom’s not off the table. We really won’t know how it’s going to go until we know."