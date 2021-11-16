Is Marvel's New Show 'Hit-Monkey' for Kids, or Are They Just Monkeying Around?

While searching for a new home, the monkey sees the men hunting the human assassin on their way to kill him. Before the monkey can warn his clan, they are brutally murdered, along with the assassin. Grief-stricken and filled with rage, the monkey picks up a gun and shoots all of the men who killed the human and his family. To avenge them all, the monkey vows to hunt down all of the world's assassins. It only gets worse from here! This is definitely not for children.