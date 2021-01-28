Former Vice President Mike Pence Is Reportedly Homeless After Leaving Office

During his tenure in office, Pence and his wife, Karen reportedly lived at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. However, once his time in office was up, he was required to leave the official residence.

Pence shared that he was moving back to his home state of Indiana in his farewell address. But he did not share the specifics of where exactly he would live.

And it appears that his living situation is a bit confusing at the moment. The Grio reports that he is staying at a cabin that Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb uses as a retreat.