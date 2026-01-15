Dr. Daniel Charles, Oliver Platt's Character on 'Chicago Med' Has Viewers Worrying He'll Leave the Show Dr. Daniel Charles questioned how much he has left in him after a particularly tough day. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 15 2026, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: NBC Chicago Med

Oliver Platt has been playing Dr. Daniel Charles on Chicago Med since its debut in 2015, making himself one of the only original cast members who are still with the show. But based on Dr. Charles's recent storyline, viewers are worried that Oliver may be leaving the show.

The Chief of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health has been dealing with mental health issues of his own. He had a panic attack while working on a particularly tough case, and even spoke with Sharon about taking some time off. Here's what we know about whether Dr. Charles and his actor, Oliver Platt, will be leaving the show.

'Chicago Med' showrunner Allen MacDonald teased Oliver's possible retirement.

In December of 2025, Allen told TV Line that Oliver retiring "is a possibility he considers." He said, "We've really been doing a slow burn on Dr. Charles' arc." Allen explained, "He's been having some issues with his antidepressants, and he's been struggling a little bit with his moods and not feeling as physically well as he has in the past. Those issues will come to a head later in the season." Actor Oliver Platt has not said that he's leaving the show.

Dr. Charles's storyline has fans worried that Oliver Platt might leave the show.

In Season 11's midseason premiere, Dr. Charles struggles with his mental health after he works on a particularly difficult case. He has to decide whether a patient should be eligible for a heart transplant after she attempted to take her own life while she was on the waitlist. He questions his decision and has a panic attack.

When Dr. Charles sees his therapist, he says that he thinks about possibly retiring all the time. " I don't know if I have it in me anymore," he says. "Everything just seems to be getting so much — I don't know if it's me who's changing or the patients — but on days like yesterday, man, I don't know how much gas I have left in the tank," Dr. Charles adds.

Dr. Charles even tells Sharon that he might take a couple of weeks off the job to deal with issues he's been having with his antidepressants. "I gotta titrate down, look for some other options. I've been in denial about it, but I just got to do it," Charles tells her. So it's possible that Oliver Platt's character may be taking some time off. Or perhaps we'll just see more of Dr. Charles dealing with his personal issues outside of the hospital.

Since neither Oliver nor NBC has announced that Oliver will be leaving the show, Chicago Med fans can hold onto hope that Dr. Charles will be around for at least a little bit longer, in one way or another.