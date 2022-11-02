Where Is ‘Chicago Med’ Filmed? Fans Will Appreciate the Answer

For those of us who also watch Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., of course we have wanted to pull up a stool at Molly’s Pub.

Interestingly, the bar frequented by members of the cast from all three Chicago-based NBC dramas used to be a real location, Lottie's Pub, in Bucktown. But in 2013, a replica set was constructed at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, according to the Chicago Tribune.