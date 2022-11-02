Where Is ‘Chicago Med’ Filmed? Fans Will Appreciate the Answer
Legions of Chicago Med fans will be relieved to learn that their favorite TV show is filmed in Chicago — for real — instead of just pretending to take place there.
Specifically, where is Chicago Med filmed? From the hospital exterior shots to the interior high-drama scenes to Molly’s Pub, we have the 911, er, 411 on exactly where the cast films the series that we’re addicted to.
Where is ‘Chicago Med’ filmed? Is Gaffney Medical Center real?
According to The Cinemaholic, Gaffney Medical Center, where Chicago Med’s life-and-death drama plays out, is a fictional hospital. The real building is called the Rush University Medical Center. For fans who live in the Windy City or who are familiar with Chicago, Rush is located at 1653 West Congress Parkway.
Both interior and exterior shots of the show are filmed at this location. However, most shooting takes place on a sound stage at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, where sets are built out to look just like the hospital.
Filming some scenes on the sound stage and not amid traffic and real hospital goings-on makes things easier, presumably, for the cast and crew, everyday Chicagoans, and medical staff.
Where are Molly’s Pub scenes filmed on ‘Chicago Med'?
For those of us who also watch Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., of course we have wanted to pull up a stool at Molly’s Pub.
Interestingly, the bar frequented by members of the cast from all three Chicago-based NBC dramas used to be a real location, Lottie's Pub, in Bucktown. But in 2013, a replica set was constructed at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Lottie's co-owner Mark Domitrovich told the outlet at the time, "With [the spinoffs] also filming at the bar, it got to be a bit much. It's just such a big part of the story. For them to have to pay to shut us down a day, set up, break everything down — it was a lot of work on their end."
What other shows film in Chicago?
In addition to the three Chicago shows, the storylines of which often crossover, many other TV series have started filming in the midwestern locale. According to the city, Single Drunk Female, Time Traveler’s Wife, and Paper Girls set up shop in Chicago in 2021.
In 2020, Empire, Fargo, and Station Eleven were also among the programs that showcased Chicago.
According to the Observer, because Dick Wolf — who created Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med — decided to film his three shows in Chicago, it made the city a viable option for other Hollywood projects.
About filming in Chicago, Chicago Med star Oliver Platt said, “Working here is fantastic. There’s a lack of pretension. A roll up your sleeves, grounded attitude towards the work people do here which is incredibly refreshing.”
Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.