Is Rebecca Pregnant on 'Ted Lasso'? Here's What We Know Rebecca seems eager to have a family of her own on 'Ted Lasso,' and some fans are now wondering if the character is actually pregnant. By Joseph Allen Apr. 12 2023, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of Ted Lasso. Now that the third season of Ted Lasso is well underway, we're seeing how each of the show's core characters are continuing to evolve and change.

Chief among them is Rebecca, the head of AFC Richmond, who has spent much of the season to date shaken by the startlingly accurate predictions of a psychic she saw. That psychic suggested she would become a mother, which has left fans wondering whether the character is pregnant. Here's what we know.

Is Rebecca pregnant on 'Ted Lasso?'

In the episode that debuted on April 12, 2023, we learn that Rebecca isn't currently pregnant. After a number of the psychic's other predictions come true, Rebecca decides to visit a fertility specialist to see if she can in fact have children. Hannah Waddingham, the actress who plays Rebecca, is 48, so it's safe to say that Rebecca is around that age as well, which would typically be pretty late for natural fertility.

And, as it turns out, Rebecca's fertility doctor tells her, after a lengthy preamble about football, that she can't have children. The psychic's prediction might still come true. Of course, having a biological child isn't the only way to become a mother. It's definitely possible that Rebecca could wind up with a child through adoption or some other arrangement before the season is over.

Does Rebecca even want kids?

Another question some fans are asking around the latest episode is whether it's even in character for Rebecca to want children. Although we've seen her interested in romance at various points in the series, she hasn't expressed any desire to have kids or said that her life is empty because she doesn't have a family.

In part, Rebecca's desire can be explained by her resentment towards Rupert, who has a family of his own. Rebecca is envious of his life. Ultimately, some fans think the writers are forcing this plot line onto Rebecca instead of allowing the story to organically flow based on who she is as a character. Of course, it doesn't help that this accurate psychic is also in the picture.

Rebecca is contemplating firing Ted.

Much of the first season of Ted Lasso was focused on Ted's desire to win over his new boss. Since then, the two have been very much on the same page. After a recent run of draws and losses has seen Richmond move back into ninth place, though, Rebecca is considering whether Ted is actually the coach this team needs to become a real success.