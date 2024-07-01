Home > Television Robin Roberts Isn't Leaving 'GMA,' but She Was On a European Vacation Robin Roberts isn't leaving GMA, but she was on vacation. By Joseph Allen Jul. 1 2024, Updated 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Although being on a morning TV show is one of the most draining jobs in television, Robin Roberts has been doing it for years. As one of the regular hosts of Good Morning America, she has become well-known to viewers across America who tune in every morning to watch her deliver news both serious and not.

Following some absences toward the end of June, though, many are now wondering whether Robin is leaving GMA for good. Here's what we know about her future with the show.

Source: Getty Images

Is Robin Roberts leaving 'GMA?'

Robin doesn't seem to have any intention of leaving GMA, but she was absent from shows for a time toward the end of June 2024. The explanation for Robin's absence is actually remarkably straightforward — she was on vacation. Actually, it was sort of a hybrid vacation and work trip. She vacationed in Portugal, and then hosted some Good Morning America shows live from the country. As of July 1, though, Robin is back to her normal schedule.

"We’re baaack! Glam Fam & I enjoyed our break and happy to be back and share with you a lil," Robin wrote in a post on July 1. Although it's good for Robin to be able to enjoy some restful time away from her daily grind, fans were definitely glad to see her back at work. "Thank you for the Amazing start to a Monday!," one fan wrote. "When I start my day off with you and the Glam Fam I start the day off right! Thank you for bringing the positivity for all of us to soak in!"

Robin and Michael Strahan missed the departure of one of their colleagues.

Fans became particularly worried about Robin's absence after she and GMA co-host Michael Strahan missed Dr. Jennifer Ashton's last day on June 27. The hosts were not filming the show that day, but they did record a video message in which they wished Jennifer well as she leaves the show.

During her departure, Jennifer made it clear how much she would miss all of her colleagues. "My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business," she wrote.

While Michael and Robin may not have been present for her departure, it seems neither of them is actually leaving the show. Robin was on vacation, and Michael's appearances on the show have been spotty for much of June 2024. No official explanation has been given for Michael's absence, but his daughter is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer, so it seems likely that he is with her.