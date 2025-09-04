Donald Trump Threatened Rosie O'Donnell Again on Truth Social — Is She a U.S. Citizen? The president has bullied the comedian for decades. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 4 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega Rosie O'Donnell Threatened By Donald Trump — Is She a U.S. Citizen?

In another indignant attempt to bully beloved comedian Rosie O'Donnell, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, shared a grossly distorted AI-generated picture of the comedian on Truth Social while threatening to take away her birthright U.S. citizenship for a second time.

The president first threatened to ignore the United States Constitution and revoke Rosie's citizenship back in July. Trump has been targeting the comedian for decades with cruel remarks ever since 2006, when Rosie criticized him on an episode of The View. The Sleepless in Seattle star fled the U.S. after Trump was reelected in 2024, but that didn't stop Trump from attacking her with vicious comments. His latest move has people wondering if Rosie is a U.S. citizen.

Is Rosie O'Donnell a U.S. Citizen?

Yes, Rosie O'Donnell is a U.S. citizen. She was born in Commack, New York, in 1962 and has birthright citizenship. According to the United States Constitution, Trump has absolutely no legal grounds to revoke her birthright. However, that did not stop the incendiary commander-in-chief from twice threatening her U.S. citizenship. On Sept. 3, 2025, the President of the United States threatened to revoke an American's citizenship on Truth Social. Trump also shared a distorted AI image of Rosie that featured her with drawings on her stretched-out face.

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," wrote the president. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

Trump also threatened Rosie's U.S. citizenship in July and called her a "Threat to Humanity." "Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship," he wrote. "She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Rosie responded on Instagram with two separate posts on Instagram. "Banishing me again? Logan Roy would be proud," she wrote, referencing the HBO drama Succession and its bullyish antagonist. "'I'm the distraction - EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning, and your gold lamé throne is melting. Only Rosie O’donnell." "Donnie — stripping my citizenship? Cute — the capital is shaking because Epstein survivors are speaking — I volunteer as tribute… to remind you how terrified you are," she added.

Trump has been attacking Rosie O'Donnell for literal decades.

Trump began publicly attacking the A League of Their Own star ever since 2006. While the comedian was a co-host on The View, she shared some unflattering but true facts about Trump. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2017, Rosie recalled the experience. She began by noting that Trump had held a press conference to shame Tara Conner, the then-20-year-old Junior Miss Trump Atlantic City Pageant winner, who'd been accused of wild behavior, per People. Trump was the owner of the pageant.

"So then I said, you know, some facts that I just went on Wiki that were easily accessible since this campaign began — that he is bankrupt four times, that he got all his money from his father, and that he notoriously cheats private contractors," she said. "And he went bat s--t crazy, and, uh — and stayed that way."