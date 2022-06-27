April and Brenda Still Haven't Bonded on 'Seeking Sister Wife' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Welcoming a third person into your marriage is never easy, even when you seek out that third individual yourself. Just ask Steve and his wife Brenda from Seeking Sister Wife. They're new in Season 4, and although Brenda has agreed to welcome 21-year-old April into their relationship, she's having some reservations.
So, is April with Steve and Brenda now after Seeking Sister Wife? In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the June 27, 2022, episode, Brenda expresses concern about connecting with April. And April is honest about not feeling anything emotionally for Brenda just yet. Steve is sort of stuck in the middle, and right now on the show, it's kind of a big mess.
Is April from 'Seeking Sister Wife' with Steve and Brenda now?
In the clip, Brenda says she needs to be needed by the people in her life and she doesn't feel that from April. She likes to be the caregiver and to feel like she's useful. With April, Brenda still feels some distance, and she isn't sure things could work with April if that doesn't change. Brenda expresses this to Steve and April. And when April gives her input, it doesn't really help things.
"Whenever you say, do I need Brenda, like in the relationship itself, I do like how we get along, but I do feel like it could be more," April tells Steve. "And I feel like I haven't been ready to open up or haven't really been pushed to open up with Brenda like you've pushed me to open up more with you."
April also says to the producers that she doesn't have much experience in serious relationships, let alone a plural one. This conversation could be a clue that things don't work out for the three of them. April hasn't given any indication on her Instagram account that she's in a relationship and she isn't on Brenda or Steve's profiles.
That could be because April, Brenda, and Steve want to keep spoilers at bay for how things work out between them on Seeking Sister Wife. Or maybe April just isn't the right person to become part of their marriage permanently.
As it stands, April is 21 years old and much younger than both Steve and Brenda. If she doesn't have a ton of experience with serious relationships, then committing to plural marriage is a big deal for her.
Brenda isn't fully on board with this plural relationship.
Brenda has been vocal about her reservations regarding a plural relationship with Steve and April. Brenda and Steve have been married for years, and they seem to have a solid relationship.
However, Brenda is concerned about April sort of taking her place in Steve's heart. And in the clip, Brenda again says that she isn't sure about things.
"I feel like I'm at a point where I'm kind of already in the process of just, like, shutting down," she tells producers.
Watch Seeking Sister Wife on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.