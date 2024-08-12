Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor Can Spencer Conley Become 'The Bachelor' In the Next Season? At this point in the history of both series, the people cast as the Bachelor or Bachelorette in a season were on a prior season. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 12 2024, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The 21st season of The Bachelorette has flown by quickly, and now we're even closer to the final rose ceremony. Bachelorette Jenn Tran has had an interesting season, complete with surprise arrivals from Jenn's past. The group of men chosen to court her this season has received mixed reviews from viewers, meaning there are fewer fan favorites within the group in comparison to some past seasons. She has dated more misses than hits, but one contestant stands out among the rest in fans' hearts.

One person who has stood out in Season 21 hails from the great state of Texas. Spencer is from Dallas and runs his own pet portrait company, which likely endeared him to viewers immediately; a guy is more likely to get swiped right when he's got a cute puppy. Fans have grown to love Spencer for his ability to be forthright, and now that he's had his heart broken, many hope that Spencer will become the next Bachelor.

Will Spencer Conley become the next Bachelor?

How does a person get chosen to become the next Bachelor? Following the first two seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, both shows were provided with instant casting pools. The first Bachelorette was the woman who was ultimately not chosen at the final rose ceremony, and this tradition continued.

Both series provide a casting pool for the other, as well as Bachelor in Paradise. So, it is entirely possible that Spencer could become the next Bachelor, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will.

The casting process for who is chosen to be 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' has become, for the most part, an internal one.

At this point in the history of both series, the people cast as the Bachelor or Bachelorette in a season were on a prior season. The exceptions for this are the very first season of The Bachelor and Matt James's turn in the position. According to Backstage.com, there is a very specific route to getting on either show. Women who hope to be the next Bachelorette must first audition for The Bachelor, and vice versa. Typically, the person not chosen at the end of one becomes the lead of the other.

Is Spencer out of the running to become the next Bachelor because he was eliminated from 'The Bachelorette' too early?