Rachel Lindsay and Ryan Abasolo Are Another 'Bachelor' Nation Couple Headed for Divorce Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce in December 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 23 2024, Published 9:27 a.m. ET

Not every couple from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is meant to stand the test of time. In fact, it's common for some of those couples to break up a year or even sooner after the season ends. But for Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo, fans had high hopes, especially since these two actually took the plunge and got married. However, four years after their nuptials, Bryan filed for divorce.

Now, more details have come out regarding Rachel and Bryan's divorce after The Bachelorette and what the documents actually say. Plus, Bryan was seen finally moving out of their shared home in Los Angeles. What are all of the details surrounding why Bryan filed for divorce and what's the timeline of their relationship after The Bachelorette? Read on for details!

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo's relationship timeline: they met 2017 on 'The Bachelorette.'

Rachel and Bryan met in 2017, when Bryan competed for her love in Season 13 of The Bachelorette. Although Bryan's mom wasn't super excited about the idea of her son marrying someone after just a few weeks of getting to know them, as shown during during hometowns, Rachel powered through and doubled down on her feelings for Bryan.

They got engaged at the end of the season.

Rachel chose Bryan when it came down to her final two in the finale, and after he proposed, the pair continued to work on their relationship outside of the show. Unlike some other couples who show up to After the Final Rose with stories of breaking up after the cameras stopped rolling, Bryan and Rachel were in it for the long haul with plans to live together and begin their life together with no more interruptions.

Bryan moved to Dallas to live with Rachel in November 2017.

Although Bryan and Rachel were both based in two totally different states when they got engaged, they didn't let that stop them from moving forward with their plans. At the end of 2017, after The Bachelorette finished airing, Bryan moved to Dallas to be with Rachel.

In March 2019, Rachel moved from Dallas to Miami to live with Bryan.

Less than two years after Bryan moved to Dallas, the couple picked up and made a new move together, this time to Miami, where Bryan is from. At the time, Bryan told Access Hollywood that it made the most sense, given Bryan's medical practice in Miami and Rachel's career change from law to sports entertainment. However, they later relocated to Los Angeles.

Bryan and Rachel got married in August 2019.

Less than three years after they met on TV, Bryan and Rachel got married in August 2019. They opted not to televise their nuptials, partly because they felt their relationship was different from other reality TV couplings. "As we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don't have one and that we're doing it on our own," Rachel told People in August 2019.

Rachel revealed on a podcast that she and Bryan had plans to start a family.

In August 2023, Rachel appeared on Off the Vine, fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast. Rachel revealed that her plan for the next several years was for her and Bryan to "work less" and start a family. "I hope that we have kids and we are working now for something bigger," she shared at the time.

On Dec. 31, 2023, Bryan filed for divorce, where he asked for spousal support.

In late 2023, Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel after a little over four years of marriage. According to People, documents state that Bryan cited irreconcilable differences. The same documents show that Bryan asked for temporary monthly spousal support from Rachel, which was later granted. However, as of July 2024,

In July 2024, Bryan was seen leaving their shared home with trash bags full of his presumed belongings.