The Connection Between Steve and Bill Belichick Goes Beyond Their Passion for Football Bill recently made his debut as a football college coach in a game involving North Carolina and TCU. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 2 2025, 6:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @GoHeels

The NFL has seen a couple of important blood connections over the years. Peyton and Eli Manning took to the field in order to become major figures of the sport. John, Joey, and Nick Bosa established a legacy that spanned generations. Professional football always leaves the door open for new dynasties to be introduced. Could the latest football family powerhouse emerge in North Carolina? It all depends on the connection between two coaches who share a last name.

Retired player Bill Belichick is starting out his tenure as the head coach of the University of North Carolina's team. At the same time, Steve Belichick was recruited to assist with the development of the team's skills. Are Steve and Bill Belichick related? Here's what we know about two pillars of the University of North Carolina coaching team.

Steve Belichick is Bill Belichick's son.

Yes, Steve and Bill Belichick are related. According to Yahoo! Sports, Bill brought his own son, Steve, to the University of North Carolina coaching team after being recruited as the head coach by the institution. Father and son also worked together back when Bill was involved with the New England Patriots, in what turned out to be the longest commitment of his career. Steve used to work hard as a lacrosse player before he eventually joined the family business in the NFL.

Bill Belichick was hired as the head coach at UNC in the final month of 2024. According to ESPN, the announcement caused the ticket sales for games involving the Tar Heels to improve. Bill joining the college team became one of the biggest news stories in the world. Before the college football season came to an end, fans were already looking forward to what the following year would bring.

What happened during Bill Belichick's debut as a coach?

After nine months of anticipation, football fans were ready to see how Bill Belichick's presence could allow the North Carolina Tar Heels to improve. The result wasn't what people expected, with the TCU Horn Frogs defeating the Tar Heels in a landslide. The season was just getting started, but the major investment made by the University of North Carolina was looking questionable after the loss.

UNC fans were excited for Bill Belichick to join the team due to what the coach did for the New England Patriots. During his tenure as the head coach of the New England team, the Patriots won six Super Bowls. The victories turned Tom Brady into a legend of the sport. However, when Bill's time with the Patriots came to an end, no one wanted to hire him. According to ESPN, Bill failed to capture the job as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.