Source: ABC

Yearbook Photos Seemingly Expose 'The Bachelor' Contestant Sydney as a Liar

By

Though Alayah Benavidez was considered to be the most polarizing contestant on Season 24 of ABC's The Bachelor (with many even calling her the season's villain), after her elimination, Sydney Hightower might have her beat. 

The Alabama native has been one of Peter Weber's front runners since Day 1, as he immediately trusted her opinion of Alayah's character over Alayah herself. 

After contributing to Alayah's first elimination, some viewed Sydney as a bully, while others have praised her honesty. She's also been outspoken about her dislike for pageant girls, and always seems to be in the middle of all the arguments that go on between the other women on the show. 