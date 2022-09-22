The Truth About 'Haus of Vicious' Star Tami Roman's Recent Weight Loss
More than a few stars got their start on The Real World. Along with Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Tami Roman also rose to stardom after her debut on Season 2 of the MTV reality series. Nearly two decades later, the reality TV veteran is a regular on the small screen.
On Aug. 17, 2022, she made her debut on BET’s first season of Haus of Vicious and fans noticed that she’s seemingly lost weight — so much so, that speculations have surfaced that the reality star may be sick.
Is Tami OK? Here’s a 2022 update on her health.
Is Tami Roman sick? Details on her recent weight loss.
Tami is well aware of the rumors about her recent weight loss. In an interview with EurWeb, she assured fans that she's not physically sick — nor did she have weight loss surgery. Tami shared that her fluctuating weight is the result of a years-long battle with her body image.
“I’m extremely thin because that’s what I felt I had to be in order to be beautiful and every day is a challenge,” the Haus of Vicious star told the outlet. She went on to describe her relationship with weight loss as an “obsession.”
Tami added, “People have seen my weight fluctuate up and down, heavier, thinner, even on Unfaithful and Haus of Vicious, you’ll see me heavy and then thin again.”
However, Tami's weight loss isn’t always intentional. She revealed that diabetes also plays a major role. "Today at 50 years old, I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and my weight fluctuates with that."
"You couple that with the disorder and it’s a hard thing to manage. People don’t understand what it is to be a person with this disorder, particularly dealing with the weight issues.”
This isn’t the first time Tami’s been candid about her battle with her weight. In 2008, the actress was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder. Tami previously shared that her relationship with food has been strained since she was a teenager.
Tami Roman previously opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphic disorder.
In late 2021, Tami shared the truth about how her eating disorder came to be with the hosts of The Real. According to Tami, it all began at age 13, when she visited a modeling agency in New York City. The Basketball Wives star explained, “So a lot of people don’t know it’s either hereditary or genetic or comes from a negative experience where your self-image has been annihilated.”
For Tami, the root of her body dysmorphic disorder was the latter. Tami recalled how a modeling agent put her in front of a mirror and told her, "‘You’ve got back folds. You’ve got fat over your knees. You need to do something with your chin. Your breasts are sagging.'”
“And I went home that night and from that moment, every time I looked at myself in the mirror, I could find something wrong with myself,” Tami explained. After the traumatizing encounter, Tami went to extreme measures to stay thin.
For what it’s worth, we think you’re beautiful, Tammy!
You can see new episodes of Haus of Vicious Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on BET.