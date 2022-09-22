The Truth About 'Haus of Vicious' Star Tami Roman's Recent Weight Loss

More than a few stars got their start on The Real World. Along with Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown, Tami Roman also rose to stardom after her debut on Season 2 of the MTV reality series. Nearly two decades later, the reality TV veteran is a regular on the small screen.

On Aug. 17, 2022, she made her debut on BET’s first season of Haus of Vicious and fans noticed that she’s seemingly lost weight — so much so, that speculations have surfaced that the reality star may be sick.

Is Tami OK? Here’s a 2022 update on her health.