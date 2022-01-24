Some '1000-Lb Sisters' Fans Think Tammy Slaton May Be a Ward of the State

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters.

You can't deny that Tammy Slaton has been through a lot on 1000-Lb Sisters. She weighs more than 600 pounds, and her health continues to decline both on and off the show. And in Season 3, Tammy's siblings discuss more than once how to take care of her moving forward.

Her sister, Amy Slaton, no longer live next door to Tammy, which means she won't be able to care for her as much.