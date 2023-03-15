Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham's Marriage Is Reportedly on the Rocks

TLC’s 1000-Lb Sisters follows the lives of sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton, who struggle with obesity while trying to lose weight. The series, which premiered in 2020, also gives viewers a look into the ladies' personal lives and relationships. But as of late, they both appear to be going through a rough patch.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy and her husband since 2019, Michael Halterman, have quietly separated. Now, there is talk that Tammy's marriage might also be in trouble. As a refresher, Tammy married Caleb Willingham at the end of 2022. Are she and Caleb still together today? Let's investigate.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Tammy Slaton still married?

Yes, Tammy and Caleb are still believed to be married, according to Facebook. However, they are allegedly having issues in their relationship due to being long distance. The couple, who met and wedded in rehab, aren't physically together at the moment.

As The Sun reported, Tammy exited the facility in February after a 14-month stay, leaving her partner behind. The plan was for Caleb to transfer to a new clinic in Kentucky to be closer to her, but according to a source, Caleb hasn't been proactive about making those arrangements with his insurance yet.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tammy is sad her husband is not with her," the source said. They added: "She is frustrated Caleb has not made an effort to move to a facility in Kentucky from Ohio. They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency." The source also noted that Tammy feels "as if she's single again."

I don’t think Caleb has good intentions for Tammy #1000lbSisters — Ashlee (@AshLeeBrooke08) March 15, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

According to People, the rehab center Tammy and Caleb were both staying at was the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Tammy checked into the center in late 2021 and Caleb proposed to her in October 2022 in the center's parking lot. They tied the knot at the facility on Nov. 19, 2022, surrounded by 30 of their closest friends and family members.