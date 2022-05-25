Fans of 'Grey's Anatomy' Think Taylor Swift Is Bringing Some Bad Blood to the Show

Speaking of hot girls, Taylor managed to get both Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) and Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) into her 2015 "Bad Blood" music video. We still think about how that was truly the crossover event of the century, and it lasted roughly three seconds. Hopefully, if Taylor shows up on Grey's, she gets a bit more airtime than that.

The two-hour Season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy airs on Thursday, May 26 at 8 pm EST on ABC.