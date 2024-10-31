Home > Entertainment > Music Tekashi 6ix9ine Detained After Late Court Arrival — Is He In Jail? In October 2024, Tekashi showed up late to court and was accused of violating multiple terms of his probation. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 31 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was detained on Oct. 29, 2024, after reportedly violating multiple terms of his probation, according to WBTV. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued an arrest warrant after Tekashi failed to show up for his scheduled court appearance in Manhattan that morning.

Article continues below advertisement

While he did eventually make it to court, he was later taken into custody. Prosecutors cited "a pattern of noncompliance" with his probation requirements, describing his actions as a repeated failure to follow the court’s rules, per the media outlet. So, is Tekashi in jail?

Is Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Judge Engelmayer ordered Tekashi to serve at least two weeks in jail over his alleged probation violations on Oct. 29. The rapper is set to appear in court for his next hearing on Nov. 12, 2024. This latest arrest traces back to his 2019 felony conviction in the high-profile racketeering case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Judge Engelmayer, Tekashi’s probation violations include failing drug tests and neglecting to get the required permission for travel. But, according to Tekashi, it’s all just a "big misunderstanding" and he insists he’s “not a bad person.

Going back to the Feds with a snitch jacket already on you….borrrr it’s all bad — Poppa Mike 🙏🏽 (@poppamikemusic) October 29, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly tried to talk the judge out of sending him to jail in October 2024.

Tekashi reportedly entered the courtroom with a list of excuses and pleas for leniency. According to WBTV, he even used the word "bro" and nearly slipped up with profanity, saying, "I'm not a piece of" before correcting himself to, "I'm not a bad person." Judge Engelmayer, however, seemed set on making a point: excuses won’t always get you out, and the law demands respect, even when it doesn’t always seem fair.

Still, Tekashi was adamant about clearing his name, insisting he’s never used drugs and that the test detecting methamphetamine was due to prescription meds with trace amounts of the substance, per WBTV. But if there’s one thing about probation — it’s rare that any aspect of it is voluntary. If you’ve got a drug test or an appointment, you show up.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tekashi 6ix9ine's mugshot from 2019.

Tekashi reportedly also explained that he’s been experiencing issues since his supervision was transferred from New York to Florida, where he currently resides. He denied claims that he traveled to Las Vegas in September 2024 without permission.

Article continues below advertisement

While Tekashi eventually admitted that he's done a few things that were "technically" wrong, he maintained that he has a "squeaky clean" record. But perhaps he forgot about the incident that occurred in the Dominican Republic.

Judge Engelmayer also claimed that Tekashi also violated his court order in the Dominican Republic.

Tekashi was arrested in the Dominican Republic in January 2023 over domestic violence charges stemming from the alleged assault of his then-girlfriend, Yailin la Más Viral. Apparently, Tekashi was required to remain in the Dominican Republic but left anyway. Yailin reportedly announced in August 2024 that she was a "free" and "single woman," indicating her time with the controversial rapper was over.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tekashi 6ix9ine's mugshot from 2023.