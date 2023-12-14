Home > Entertainment > Music A Viral Photo of Yailin La Más Viral Has Fans Worried for Her Safety — Rumors and Details Explained What happened to Dominican rapper and singer Yailin La Más Viral? A viral photo of her began circulating in mid-December 2023, sparking dark rumors. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 14 2023, Published 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Yailin La Más Viral/YouTube

Yailin La Más Viral has had it rough throughout 2022 and 2023. The popular Dominican singer and wrapper has seen considerable success on TikTok with her dembow music and has since toured in the United States. However, she is also known for her tumultuous relationship with Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA.

The two of them got together in January 2022, less than a year after Anuel came out of his previous relationship. Yailin and Anuel got married later in June, but would eventually divorce in February 2023. As if a marriage that lasted less than a year wasn't scandalous enough, a viral photo of Yailin emerged in December 2023 that has fans worried over her safety. What happened to Yailin La Más Viral? Let's break down the rumors and what's been revealed so far.

Yailin La Más Viral was severely injured in December 2023, prompting some dark rumors.

In mid-December 2023, a grisly photo of Yailin began circulating among the Latin music corners of the internet. The picture features a close-up of Yailin's face after she sustained some serious injuries on her body. Blood spatters and serious scratches can be seen on her face, as well as what looks to be a hospital patient's gown.

Spanish-speaking fans of Yailin's have not only expressed concern over her condition, but they also spread some heavy rumors about the cause of her injuries. Many initially believed that she was a victim of assault and that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was the perpetrator. The two of them have been close collaborators throughout their careers and 6ix9ine has even vocally supported Yailin in her previous feuds with Anuel AA, according to sources like Billboard.

However, the American rapper has also previously admitted to counts of sexual violence and assault on romantic partners in the past. This led many to believe that 6ix9ine was somehow responsible for Yailin's injuries. However, she has reportedly assured fans that this is not the case.

#Espectáculos| Luego de viralizarse una foto donde Yailin La Más Viral aparece golpeada en la cara la exponente urbana apareció en una transmisión en vivo, aclarando los detalles de la fotografía.



Principalmente, para desmentir que los golpes se los propinara su actual pareja,… pic.twitter.com/Dv0aFTppWy — Noti Metropolitano (@NotiMetropolita) December 14, 2023

Yailin has tried to clear the air over the injuries that landed her in the hospital.

Since the image went viral, Yailin herself has attempted to nip some of these vicious rumors in the bud. Reportedly, she made a public statement where she debunked many of the ideas that fans had about the video. According to her, the image is actually an older picture of her. She also claimed that the injuries she got in the photo were from a traffic accident and that she was not assaulted by anyone.