Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral Practically Had Their Whole Relationship Within the Span of a Year Let's take a look at the relationship timeline between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral. What caused their split in 2023? Do they have kids? By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 28 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral had a short-lived relationship.

The two of them announced their marriage and got divorced in the span of a year.

They have one child together, though Anuel AA has had several before.

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrity relationship scandals are a dime a dozen. Though some famous couples can withstand the test of time while others infamously fizzle out, other celebrities may end up going in and out of relationships faster than Leonardo DiCaprio can send a break-up text to his most recent girlfriend in a given moment at midnight on her 25th birthday. There's already plenty of scandal to be had with famous folks who are always on the dating scene.

But only Anuel AA can sprinkle even more controversy on top of it. On top of his many legal issues and brushes with NFTs, the Puerto Rican rapper has been in several relationships both short-term, long-term, and shockingly somewhere in between. In 2022, he revealed his relationship with fellow rapper Yailin La Más Viral, with whom he hit several relationship checkpoints in a short amount of time. Let's break down their relationship timeline.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral hit several checkpoints in their short relationship.

Anuel AA confirmed that he was in a relationship with the Dominican musician in early 2022. According to a report by Univision, rumors of their engagement had already spread among Spanish social media starting in January 2022. On Jan. 26, they confirmed their engagement. The news had come less than a year after Anuel AA broke off his engagement with Colombian singer Karol G in March of the previous year.

Article continues below advertisement

They would later get married in June of 2022, and they even announced their intentions to have children together. However, the marriage seemingly wasn't built to last. In February 2023, mere months after they tied the knot, the couple announced their separation.

Why did Anuel AA and Yailin break up?

Details on their quick-as-lightning separation are rather scarce, but Anuel AA did offer some vague updates on their relationship status at the time of their separation. While he didn't share any details, he did reveal that he still holds great respect for her in a now-deleted Instagram video.

Article continues below advertisement

"People should support her," he said, according to sources like Billboard. "She's hard-working, she's going to be a mother, and she's fought alone for her family." And yeah. Despite their separation, he's made good on his promise to have children with her.

Anuel AA has had kids with each one of his previous lovers.