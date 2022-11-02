Is Netflix's British Fantasy Series 'The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself' Based on a Book?

Featuring blood, gore, and horny teenage witches, Netflix's British fantasy series The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself is a gem in a vast sea of supernatural endeavors. From creator Joe Barton, the series currently holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 percent.

The story follows 16-year-old Nathan Byrn (Jay Lycurgo), the illegitimate son of the world’s most powerful and dangerous witch, as he grapples with his identity (in more ways than one) and his looming powers.