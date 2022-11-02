We Want the 'Big Mouth' Apple Brooch to Come to Life for Real
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Big Mouth Season 6.
Another fall and another season of Big Mouth means more weird inanimate characters to acquaint ourselves with. The newest Big Mouth character is the Apple Brooch. Like an Apple product, the Brooch is a shiny new status symbol that sends the kids of Bridgeton Middle School into a frenzy.
The Brooch draws the characters in with digs to their self-esteem. Negging does work, apparently! It’s basically just a brooch we could wear, although, similar to an Apple Watch, it can give us alerts and updates. It’s so tantalizing that even at-home viewers want a piece of the Apple Brooch! So is it real? And who is the voice actor behind it?
The Apple Brooch from ‘Big Mouth’ is not real … yet.
In Big Mouth, the Apple Brooch feels most similar to an Apple Watch, in that it can easily be recognized as an expensive Apple accessory. Not only that, but the Brooch gives its wearer updates and alerts, and can seemingly send voice texts and messages. However, it becomes a point of contention in Big Mouth when Jessie’s mom gives her one as a gift to buy her love.
Jessie, however, gives it to her dad’s pregnant girlfriend, Kaitlyn, when she realizes how little Kaitlyn has in comparison to Jessie and her mother. The Apple Brooch becomes a symbol of the importance we place on wealth and class and also the infatuation we get with every one of Apple’s shiny new products. Is Apple taking over? Will they create an Apple Brooch? We wouldn’t put it past them.
Jeff Goldblum is the seductive voice actor behind the Apple Brooch.
Who better to play the voice of a seductive piece of technology than the sci-fi leading man himself, Jeff Goldblum? Jeff has been voted Sexiest Man Alive multiple times, and the 70-year-old even inspired a HuffPost article titled “11 Times Jeff Goldblum Was the Sexiest.”
Somehow, Jeff’s square-shaped spectacles and curiosity about the world have made him both the world’s crush and the world’s weirdo at the same time.
Some of Jeff’s notable OG sci-fi roles were in The Fly and Earth Girls Are Easy, although in recent years, he’s played some crowd favorites, such as tech mogul and eccentric billionaire Tunnel Quinn in Search Party and the Grandmaster in the MCU’s Thor: Ragnarok.
Now, he’s the technologically seductive Apple Brooch we all wish we had in a hilarious cartoon about puberty.
Season 6 of Big Mouth is now available to stream on Netflix.