For 'The Wonder' Star Kila Lord Cassidy, Acting Is a Family Affair

Everyone's talking about Florence Pugh in the upcoming Netflix film The Wonder, but let's not forget the talented 13-year-old actress holding her own onscreen with Florence!

Kila Lord Cassidy plays Anna O'Donnell, a young girl who baffles her Irish village by fasting for four months. She claims that she's surviving solely on the bread of manna. Her parents in the film are devout Catholics, and fervently believe that Anna's survival is a wonder from God.