Peacock's Cop Drama 'The Calling' Weaves Judaism Into Its Storyline — Is It Based on a Book?

Israeli author and literary scholar Dror A. Mishani published his first Avraham novel, The Missing File, back in 2011. According to the author's website, The Calling — which was originally titled The Missing — is an adaptation of the first novel.

The Missing File was originally published in Hebrew. "It was translated to more than 20 languages and received numerous international awards, including The Martin Beck award in Sweden and Prix du Meilleur polar in France," per Dror A. Mishani's website.