The Miz Used a Wheelchair When Attending the Past Few WWE Events — What Happened?

Professional wrestler The Miz (aka Michael Gregory Mizanin) reportedly tore his left ACL during a WWE WrestleMania Backlash event held in May 2021. The star was spotted using a wheelchair at the past few WWE events — which only added fuel to the growing fan speculation about his well-being. So, what happened to The Miz? Is he really injured? Why is he using a wheelchair?

So, is The Miz really injured?

"I feel like a million bucks," The Miz told Sports Illustrated. "I love reading reports about my injury. It's amazing. It's all usually wrong. I was reading stuff about me like, 'What? Where are they finding this information?' I hadn't even released anything that I was even injured." Judging by these remarks, some fans may feel inclined to believe that the WWE wrestler is doing just fine and that the wheelchair is a temporary solution to a minor injury. The truth is more complicated, however.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the star refused to confirm whether he severely injured his left knee during the WWE event held in May 2021, he did share a few details about what will happen to him next in the interview with Sports Illustrated. "I'll be out for a little bit of time. I've seen that I'll be out nine months," The Miz said. "I don't plan on being out nine months. I was on TV last Monday, and I'm going to be on TV every week."

As the star revealed, he won't be able to attend wrestling matches for quite some time. He hinted that while the date of his return is not yet known, the injury will require considerable aftercare. Although The Miz hasn't specified his exact diagnosis, there might be some truth to the rumor about his ACL tear.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had a match, and did I get injured? Yes, the answer is yes, I did get injured," The Miz added. "How long will I be out? To be completely honest, I don't even know that. I'm just working on physical therapy, getting everything back to 100 percent so I can give the audience exactly what they want." As The Miz shared, he will have to do physical therapy for a while.