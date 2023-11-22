Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Squid Game 'Squid Game: The Challenge' May Differ From the Original Show in One Very Specific Way 'Squid Game: The Challenge' is similar to the original Netflix series in many ways, but could there also be a mole among the 456 contestants? By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 22 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When fans of the Netflix series Squid Game heard about the reality show spinoff, there was plenty of skepticism and questions about how different it would be from the original series. However, for the most part, Squid Game: The Challenge appears to be pretty similar to the Squid Game that subscribers fell in love with, except without all of the violence.

But one aspect you can't help but wonder about is if there is a mole in Squid Game: The Challenge. In the scripted series, one of the players is revealed to have been the wealthy mastermind behind the game all along. While we doubt there is a high-ranking Netflix executive among the 456 players on Squid Game: The Challenge, it's hard not to see how perfectly mind-blowing it would be if there was a fake player among them.

Source: Netflix

Is there a mole in 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

Ahead of the Squid Game: The Challenge premiere, not much was teased about the contestants, let alone the possibility of one of them not being who they say they are. And in the first five episodes, there is no announcement from the speakers that lets players know that someone along them is not who they say they are — as exciting as that would be.

Still, it's possible that one of the contestants is someone posing as a player and that, in the end, they'll reveal their true identity. It could be a player who gets to the final two and they allow the other contestant to win by default. Or, a big reveal happens before that point. But even if there isn't a mole in Squid Game: The Challenge, there are plenty of other surprises and shocking moments in the first half alone.

Source: Netflix

There are 456 contestants in the 'Squid Game' reality show.

The original Netflix scripted series features 456 players who are eliminated one by one in each game. And Squid Game: The Challenge also features 456 players who all signed up to be part of the show. Of course we see a generous amount of them sent packing after the first competition, Red Light, Green Light. But many of them are here to give the game their all and we see some surprising front-runners early on.