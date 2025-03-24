Fans Want To See ‘Pretty Woman 2,’ but, Despite a Trailer, It Seems Unlikely Julia Roberts and Richard Gere have both shared their thoughts on the possibility of a 'Pretty Woman' sequel. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 24 2025, 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Touchstone Pictures

The unexpected Cinderella story, Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts as a sex worker with a heart of gold and Richard Gere as the wealthy businessman who falls for her, still resonates with movie lovers today. Whether you've seen it a million times or introduced it to someone who has been under a rock since the '90s, the witty film is a classic that can't be replicated, though some of its strongest supporters wouldn't mind a sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of Pretty Woman have long wondered whether the beloved 1990 romantic comedy would ever get a sequel. Starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, the film became an instant classic, cementing its place as one of Hollywood's most iconic love stories. Over the years, rumors of Pretty Woman 2 have surfaced, sparking excitement among fans who hope to see Vivian and Edward’s love story continue. So, is there a Pretty Woman 2? Here’s everything we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Pretty Woman 2' happening? Sorry to disappoint...

It appears there's no plans for Julia and Richard to relive their on-screen magic in Pretty Woman 2. However, fans were hopeful we'd see how their characters, Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis, are doing in the 21st century when a movie poster for the sequel surfaced online. One video of the published trailer features the actors as they looked during the first Pretty Woman, with another showing how they would look in the sequel now. An IMDb page also states the sequel is "in development."

While many Pretty Woman obsessors would love to see a sequel happen soon, it doesn't look like one will actually happen. Several outlets have reported that the movie trailers surfacing online are AI-generated and weren't shared by a reputable studio. The fan art also suggested Julia and Richard would revive their characters and enlist younger actors for the sequel, including Emma Roberts and Tom Hardy. However, none of the actors have agreed to participate in the sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere have differing views on if a 'Pretty Woman 2' should happen.

As previously explained, Julia and Richard have no plans to be involved in Pretty Woman 2 as of this writing. Both actors have gone on to have stellar careers, so it's not like either of them need the money they would almost instantly make should they decide to do a sequel. Richard and Julia have shared their concerns for a Pretty Woman 2 are more creative than financial.

Article continues below advertisement

“PRETTY WOMAN” was released on this day 35 years ago. pic.twitter.com/fvX80mhlHj — Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) March 23, 2025

Richard told Extra TV in December 2024 that he believed a Pretty Woman sequel won't work" despite it continuing to resonate with new generations. The Oh, Canada also questioned the youth's fascination with the film, noting, "it's about a hooker." Julia, for her part, has said she thinks a Pretty Woman 2 could work, but not in the way most fans would want.