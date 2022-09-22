"Lining up, he was very focused. The intensity that he brought to his movie roles, he brought that. He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything," Andy told the Daily Mail. "When it came to the match, you couldn't help notice that it's him, but then it just became a competition."

"I made a mistake and he capitalized on that. He absolutely nailed it, and he subbed me, and it was over relatively quickly."

Sweetly, Tom Hardy allegedly opened up to Andy after the fight, admitting that he found martial arts competitions to be "nerve-racking."