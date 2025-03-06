Is There Going to Be a ‘Sicario 3’? Rumors Swirl About the Latest Film in the Franchise In the seven years since the last Sicario film, fans have speculated and searched for any update on a third film in the franchise. By Danielle Jennings Published March 6 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the popular action crime thriller Sicario franchise are always waiting for updates involving new films in the series — and anticipation has now reached a fever pitch regarding a third film.

Article continues below advertisement

Initially released in 2015, Sicario stars Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin, and Emily Blunt, and centers on an FBI agent who goes to great lengths to take down the leader of a Mexican drug cartel. The popularity of the first film gave way to a sequel, the 2018 feature Sicario: The Day of the Soldado.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is there going to be a ‘Sicario 3’?

In the seven years since the last Sicario film, fans have speculated and searched for any update on a third film in the franchise. In April 2024, Josh offered positive progress in an interview with The Playlist. When asked if the film was any closer to moving forward, Josh replied at the time, “We’re closer. Yes.” He continued, noting that everything has to be up to standard before proceeding.

“They’re very much focused on wanting it to happen, but we won’t let it happen until there’s a story interesting enough to want to spend that kind of money on it,” Josh told the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Two big Hollywood names are no longer attached to the project.

Continuing in the interview, Josh revealed that Mission Impossible scribe Christopher McQuarrie would no longer be involved in the film and the film’s original screenwriter Taylor Sheridan was a question mark. Original director Denis Villeneuve would also not be involved.

“Chris [McQuarrie] was involved for a while, but he’s not now,” Josh said at the time. “And I don’t know about [Taylor] Sheridan. I know him really well, but I don’t know if he’s onboard or not.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Fans were let down with the circulation of a fake trailer.

It seemed like die-hard fans finally got their wish when a Sicario 3 movie trailer began to circulate online — unfortunately, it turned out to be fake with AI images. Using AI-generated images of Josh and Benicio, clips from previous films in the franchise and films starring the actors were also used and spliced together, according to Yahoo! Additionally, AI-generated voices of the actors, specifically Josh, were used in voiceovers.

Article continues below advertisement

The first Sicario film grossed $46.9 million in the United States and Canada, and $38 million internationally, for a global box office haul of $84.9 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Comparatively, Sicario: The Day of the Soldado, grossed $50.1 million in the United States and Canada, and $25.7 million internationally, totaling $75.8 million worldwide, per the outlet.