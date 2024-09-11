Home > Entertainment > Movies Speculation Grows — Will Josh Brolin Star in the Upcoming 'Goonies' Sequel? Is Josh Brolin too famous for 'The Goonies' sequel? Here's what we know about his involvement! By D.M. Published Sept. 11 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

News of The Goonies sequel has reinvigorated interest in the beloved 1985 classic. The adventure comedy captured the essence of childhood friendships and treasure hunts. The story kicks off in the rainy, small town of Astoria, Ore., where a group of kids known as "The Goonies" stumble upon a treasure map in the attic of one of their houses.

Mikey Walsh (Sean Astin), his brother Brand (Josh Brolin), and their quirky friends – including the tech-savvy Data (Ke Huy Quan), loudmouth Mouth (Corey Feldman), and loveable Chunk (Jeff Cohen) – take off on an adventure to find the long-lost treasure of pirate One-Eyed Willy.

Source: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Since its release, The Goonies has become an iconic piece of pop culture. It introduced audiences to a new kind of adventure film — one where kids were the heroes. Rumors of a The Goonies sequel have swirled for years. Fans are particularly interests in Josh’s involvement. He has become a bonefide star, with lead roles in No Country for Old Men and Avengers.

Will Josh Brolin be in ‘The Goonies’ sequel?

On Sept. 6, The Sun revealed that a sequel to the cult classic is in development. The publication reported that filming will start in summer 2025, with a planned release date in 2026 or 2027. “The Goonies reboot has been talked about for a long time but it’s finally been given the green light to go ahead,” a source said, adding, “It’s likely major stars will come back but the possibilities of where to take the sequel are endless.”

And while the source suggested that some of the original cast would be featured in the sequel, they did not specify Josh’s involvement. For his part, Josh does have a slate of films set to be released in the coming years. According to IMDb, Josh is starring in Brothers, Wake Up Dead Man, and Weapons — which are completed or in post-production.

Corey Feldman has not been contacted about ‘The Goonies’ sequel.

There are conflicting reports about The Goonies sequel. Despite initial reports that the “major stars” of the original film were on-board, Corey Feldman has not been contacted about the sequel. Sources told The Daily Mail that Corey is unaware of plans for a follow-up film.

2'SDAY, IS #GOONIES2 REAL?! EVERY1 IS ASKING...I CAN OFFICIALLY TELL U 100% NO! I HAV NO INFO THAT A SEQUEL IS IN THE WORX, BUT THE GOOD NEWS IS I HAV A SURPRISE EXCLUSIVE TEASER TRAILER 4 U, 2 MY FAV WORK WHICH IS FINALLY COMING 2 THEATERS VERY SOON.....#THEBIRTHDAY #COMINGSOON pic.twitter.com/qAeObrc4sz — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) September 10, 2024