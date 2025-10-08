Is ‘True Haunting’ on Netflix a Real Story? Inside the Details of the Horror Series Spooky season is officially in effect and the streaming service has plenty of options for horror fans. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 8 2025, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix kept fans entertained all summer with a plethora of addictive and binge-worthy content, but now that spooky season is officially in effect, the streaming service has plenty of options for horror fans.

Article continues below advertisement

One such offering is True Haunting, a series going inside supernatural happenings in two different cases — but are the stories based in reality, or are they fictionalized solely for entertainment? Let’s take a look at what’s real and what’s not.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is ‘True Haunting’ real or fictional?

From the mastermind behind the beloved and long-running horror franchise The Conjuring, James Wan’s True Haunting is based on real-life supernatural incidents and hauntings. They are reenacted in the show and combined with first-person interviews to recreate the terrifying moments, according to Soap Central.

While True Haunting plays as a documentary on the surface, what makes it must-see programming for horror fans is that the combination of the reenactments and the testimonies takes viewers inside the real-life inspirations behind the terror of the supernatural.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

The show focuses on two paranormal cases across its five-episode run.

Erie Hall is a three-part case that focuses on Chris Di Cesare, who moved into New York’s SUNY Geneseo’s Erie Hall in 1985. Things quickly took a strange turn, per Netflix, when he began hearing voices saying his name. After attempting to make sense of it, Chris’s roommate also noticed the strange occurrences, specifically objects in their shared dorm room moving. What follows involves the ghost of a teen boy appearing. The story includes calling in a priest for help, an exorcism, and many other details of this chilling tale.

Article continues below advertisement

The second case is a two-parter titled This House Murdered Me that dates back to 2003 and centers on married couple Matt and April Wilson and their two children. After moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, the family settles down in a house that’s 100 years old — and that’s when all the problems begin, according to the streaming service. A hidden room is discovered shortly thereafter and that’s when a host of supernatural occurrences start to happen at the haunted home.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Incidents of doors slamming, child ghosts calling out for their mother, and Matt stumbling upon someone (or something) braiding his wife, April’s, hair all shake up the household. The family then enlists help from experts versed in the paranormal to get to the bottom of what’s truly going on.

‘True Haunting’ joins another series that has quickly captivated horror fans.

The latest subject of Ryan Murphy’s Monster installment is serial killer Ed Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam, and the series instantly shot to the top spot on Netflix. Monster: The Ed Gein Story documents the horrifying true story of the serial killer and robber who inspired a generation of cinematic killers that followed, such as Psycho’s Norman Bates, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Silence of the Lambs.