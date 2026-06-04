Rumors Are Circling That President Donald Trump Is Sick — Could the Claims Be True? Trump has not been seen publicly since May 27. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 4 2026, 9:08 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Another day, another rumor about a world leader being critically ill. Remember in 2022, when we were all told that Russian President Vladimir Putin had cancer and didn't have much time left? Or, just a few months ago, when there were conspiracy theories that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had died and that information was being kept secret?

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Well, now, it's President Donald Trump's turn, as rumors are circling that the US leader is sick and being kept out of the public eye. Where did this idea originate from, and is there any truth to it?

Source: MEGA

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Is President Donald Trump really sick?

On June 3, 2026, John Bourscheid took to X to ignite the rumor. He wrote, "BREAKING: Rumors are swirling on the hill that Trump suffered a stroke this past week, and the Administration is keeping it from the public while they determine the best way to hide it from the American people. Trump has not been seen in eight days."

🚨 BREAKING: Rumors are swirling on the hill that Trump suffered a stroke this past week & the Administration is keeping it from the public while they determine the best way to hide it from the American people. Trump has not been seen in 8 days. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) June 3, 2026 Source: X / @bourscheid

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That post follows on the heels of another X post from John, which reads, "Won’t be long now 'til the MAGA propaganda machine insists Trump’s recent stroke was a 'stroke of genius.'"

Won’t be long now til the MAGA propaganda machine insists Trump’s recent stroke was a “stroke of genius”. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) June 3, 2026 Source: X / @bourscheid

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So far, neither post has been given a community note, despite many commenters asking Grok to do just that. Other comments included condemning Trump's administration, with, "If this is true, and his administration is attempting to hide it, every single one of them should be tried for treason."

However, others brushed the rumors off as blatantly false. One person wrote, "Not true, he has been in policy meetings and he has been in meetings with people all day everyday, he is signing executive orders this afternoon. He had an interview with Miranda Devine yesterday."

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Source: MEGA

The rumors include talks of a stroke and a swollen eye.

The gossip has gotten more specific throughout the day, with people noting Trump's supposed weight gain, allegedly falling asleep on camera, and what many believe appears to be a swollen eye. However, those within Trump's administration insist that the President is in good health.

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As the BBC reports, Trump had a physical just a week ago and was deemed to be "in excellent health." Following the exam, the White House released a memo from Navy physician Captain Sean Barbabella, stating that the President is "fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State" and that he's roughly 14 years younger than his chronological age of nearly 80.

Source: MEGA

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Of course, that's not to say that the public would be persuaded by the President undergoing a health exam of this nature, but John hasn't backed up his X claims with anything substantial either. Although we will hand it to him that, per Yahoo, Trump has not been seen publicly since that aforementioned exam, which took place on May 27.