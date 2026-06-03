Trump Has Not Been Seen in Public in Over a Week, Sparking Rumors He Had a Stroke Trump's last public appearance was a Cabinet meeting on May 27, 2026. By Alisan Duran Published June 3 2026, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has drawn attention online after going several days without appearing at a public event. The absence comes shortly after the White House released a medical report declaring the president to be in excellent health following a recent examination.

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As questions about Trump's schedule circulated on social media, some users began speculating about the reason for his absence. However, no evidence has emerged suggesting the president is dealing with a new health issue.

Source: MEGA

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When was the last time Trump was seen in public?

According to reports, Trump's last public appearance before the speculation began was a Cabinet meeting on May 27. Since then, the president has largely remained out of public view, aside from a pre-recorded interview.

The absence attracted attention because it followed a lengthy visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House has not indicated that Trump's reduced public schedule is related to a medical problem, and officials have continued to maintain that the president remains healthy and actively engaged in his duties.

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Trump stroke rumors emerged after his absence from public events

Some social media users questioned whether Trump's absence could be linked to an undisclosed medical issue, including speculation about a possible stroke. However, no evidence has been presented to support those claims. The White House has repeatedly stated that Trump remains in excellent health, via ABC News.

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🚨 BREAKING: Rumors are swirling on the hill that Trump suffered a stroke this past week & the Administration is keeping it from the public while they determine the best way to hide it from the American people. Trump has not been seen in 8 days. — John Bourscheid 🇺🇸 🚀 (@bourscheid) June 3, 2026

Following a recent examination at Walter Reed, the president wrote on social media that "Everything checked out PERFECTLY." His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella later reported that Trump "remains in excellent health" and continues to demonstrate strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.

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Some doctors questioned details included in Trump's latest health report

Although the official medical report found no major health concerns, some physicians publicly questioned aspects of the assessment. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner raised questions about why Trump underwent another coronary CT scan only months after a previous one. "We don't typically scan patients six months later unless we are concerned about a finding on the initial scan," Reiner wrote on X. "What prompted the repeat CT?"

Other experts stressed that questions about the report should not be confused with evidence of a serious health condition. The White House has pushed back against criticism and maintained that Trump continues to perform the duties of the presidency without limitation.