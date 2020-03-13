Here's Your Chance to Go See Vinny From 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Strip

Here's Your Chance to Go See Vinny From 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' StripBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Although all the Jersey Shore personalities make a lot of their fortunes from their reality TV shows, they also have projects on the side. Paul DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D, is, of course, a DJ. Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, has her own skincare company.
Plus, considering all the fame that the cast has garnered over the years, they've managed to get quite impressive followings on Instagram, putting them in the mega-influencer category and helping them make some serious cash for just a simple post.
But what about the Keto Guido? Vinny Guadagnino is worth an estimated $3 million, but is it all from reality TV fame? It turns out, the star is actually a stripper on the side. Well, sort of.
Is Vinny from 'Jersey Shore' actually a stripper?
Vinny's Instagram bio reads, "New York Times Best Selling Stripper" and that's sort of true. Yes, the part about being a New York Times best selling author is true. He's the self-proclaimed "Keto Guido" and he wrote a cookbook sharing his recipes, which is what put him on the top of the New York Times' charts.
The stripper part is half true. Back in April 2019, Vinny started a residency with Chippendales as a guest host at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. And he really liked it.
After his time there ended, he took to Instagram, saying, "I want to thank everyone who flew out and came to the show. The room was packed with love every night and I’m so grateful. Also grateful for these hot hunks spraying white stuff all over my face as a farewell." (Don't worry they only sprayed silly string.)
His first residency lasted until May 26. But he was quickly back on stage from July 26 to Sept. 1 for a second one.
Part of his residency was even shown during Jersey Shore Family Vacation, during which Angelina Pivarnick, who previously hooked up with Vinny but was then engaged to another man, lost a bet and was forced to oil him up before a show. She got a little into it and even squirted oil in his boxers, which caused Pauly D to note, "Angelina, Vinny’s Johnson doesn’t get shown during the show. Like you don't need to go down there."
Which brings us back to why what Vinny does isn't exactly stripping. When it comes to strip clubs, some are fully nude, in which Vinny would show his Johnson, and some aren't. But Chippendales is still different from strip clubs, nude or not.
For instance, most strip clubs have what's called a Champagne Room, where you can book a private dance from one of the strippers. Chippendales does not have that. That's because Chippendales doesn't consider its stars to be strippers. They're dancers. They don't want you to tip and they don't ever have poles for the dancers to be swinging on. So, if you're going in the hopes of getting a private dance from Vinny, you're going to leave disappointed.
Vinny is heading back to the stage.
The 32-year-old is going back to Chippendales for his third residency. He'll be back on stage hosting from April 24 to June 7, 2020. And, yes, tickets are still available so if you've ever wanted to see the Keto Guido bare (almost) all, now's your chance!
But, if you're cool with just watching him on screen, catch him on Jersey Shore Family Vacation on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.
