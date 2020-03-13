Here's Your Chance to Go See Vinny From 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Strip

Although all the Jersey Shore personalities make a lot of their fortunes from their reality TV shows, they also have projects on the side. Paul DelVecchio, aka DJ Pauly D, is, of course, a DJ. Jenni Farley, aka JWoww, has her own skincare company.

Plus, considering all the fame that the cast has garnered over the years, they've managed to get quite impressive followings on Instagram, putting them in the mega-influencer category and helping them make some serious cash for just a simple post.