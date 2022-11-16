Is 'Call of Duty: Warzone' a Separate Download From the Rest of the Series?
With the massive success of Warzone, Call of Duty fans want to know if Warzone 2 will be its own separate download. What can hardcore Call of Duty fans expect as well as newcomers?
The Call of Duty series has always been popular in the gaming world. Fans are eagerly awaiting Warzone 2. Here's what we know about the game and when it will launch.
Is 'Warzone 2' a separate download?
Luckily, all the hardcore COD players out there won't have to give up the first Warzone for long and they'll get to enjoy the benefits of Call of Duty: Warzone still being a separate download that's integrated into the rest of the COD experience.
For those new to the party, Call of Duty: Warzone is the free-to-play battle royal entry into the larger Call of Duty series. Warzone had its break out success back in 2020 when it launched as its own separate free-to-play service.
'Warzone' is different from the 'Call of Duty' series.
The success of Warzone is largely due to the Call of Duty series already having a massive player base eagerly awaiting their next COD fix. But what makes Warzone different is how the winning Call of Duty multiplayer formula maps incredibly onto Warzone's winner-take-all battle royal game type.
Call of Duty: Warzone is the latest first person shooter to take the battle royal stage by storm. Capitalizing on the genre's typical free-to-play model, Warzone has been enjoyed by many since the game's initial launch brought the multiplayer shooter's player base into the future of Call of Duty.
Warzone 2 brings the action to its own platform separate from the rest of the Call of Duty franchise for the hardcore fans who want to jump straight into the multiplayer and grind their way to prestige. But with Warzone's independence from the rest of the series, fans want to know whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be its own download or packaged with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops games.
Warzone is a completely separate game and download from the rest of the Call of Duty franchise. Unlike Black Ops or Modern Warfare, Warzone is more accessible than ever. Potential Warzone players only need to find the store page for Call of Duty: Warzone, hit download, and then get right into the action.
For players who already have Modern Warfare 2 in their library, the process is as simple as adding Warzone to their library and then updating the game. Playing Modern Warfare 2 alongside Warzone also has many XP and progression bonuses for the Warzone 2 battle pass.
Is 'Warzone 1' shutting down?
OG Warzone players can celebrate because the original Warzone battle royal is sticking around after briefly going offline. Now under the moniker "Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera," it will continue to be live after a brief interruption of service.
As part of a blog post, Activision has confirmed that the Warzone 2 launch will also include a relaunched version of the original game. On Nov. 16, the first Warzone server will go offline alongside the Warzone 2 servers going live later the same day. Though developer Raven Software will focus on keeping Warzone 2 afloat, the original Warzone will go live again for a relaunch prepared for Nov. 28.
What time does 'Warzone 2' launch?
Those who want to get right into the Warzone 2 action won't have to wait too long. With the first Warzone servers projected to go down on Nov. 16, Warzone 2 is expected to go live later the same day.