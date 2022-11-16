Is 'Call of Duty: Warzone' a Separate Download From the Rest of the Series?

Warzone 2 brings the action to its own platform separate from the rest of the Call of Duty franchise for the hardcore fans who want to jump straight into the multiplayer and grind their way to prestige. But with Warzone's independence from the rest of the series, fans want to know whether or not Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be its own download or packaged with the Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops games.