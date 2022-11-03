Who Is Ghost's Voice Actor in 'Call of Duty' and Why Is His Performance All Over TikTok?

It's not uncommon for a meme's popularity to transcend its original source. The "To Be Continued" joke became ingrained in meme culture well past its relevance in the Jojo's Bizarre Adventure anime. "Taste the Biscuit" continually pops up in new meme forms with people not knowing that it comes from a mockumentary movie.

In recent trends, many people on the internet are discovering Ghost from the Call of Duty series.