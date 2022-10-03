The New Trend on TikTok Encourages People to "Taste the Biscuit" — What Does That Even Mean?

Viral trends on TikTok are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Some trends boil down to horrible cooking ideas and lovable boys' choir pop songs. Other times, people dig up decade-old songs and repurpose them for their own oddball jokes and laughably absurd content.

Recently, TikTok users are encouraging their fans to "taste the biscuit." And because it's TikTok, this weird request is being presented in a weird way.