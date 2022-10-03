The New Trend on TikTok Encourages People to "Taste the Biscuit" — What Does That Even Mean?
Viral trends on TikTok are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Some trends boil down to horrible cooking ideas and lovable boys' choir pop songs. Other times, people dig up decade-old songs and repurpose them for their own oddball jokes and laughably absurd content.
Recently, TikTok users are encouraging their fans to "taste the biscuit." And because it's TikTok, this weird request is being presented in a weird way.
Why are TikTok fans being asked to taste both the biscuit and the honey sauce? What does that sentence even mean? Let's break down TikTok's latest obsession.
What is the "Taste the Biscuit" trend on TikTok?
A relatively new filter on TikTok allows users to place their faces atop weird chrome models wearing casual island living attire. In the background, a song called "Taste the Biscuit" plays while the chrome summer models walk as if they're in the middle of a photoshoot on the runway.
The meme has even earned its own nicknames on the platform like "biscuittok" or even "bicussy tok." There's not much else to the meme other than the fact that people are vibing to the song.
Some people are walking to various remixes of the song. Other users are even digging around to find official audio to use in their videos. For the most part, TikTok artists don't even fully understand the meme but are simply posting to be a part of the trend.
It's a hot trend too. One video from @michaelwduffy has garnered 1.8 million views, with other videos easily getting hundreds of thousands of views.
"Taste the Biscuit" comes from 2010 comedy movie.
Many TikTok users have delved into the past to find out more about "Taste the Biscuit" and its origins. The song comes from Chickens in the Shadows, a comedy music mockumentary film that was released in 2010. The film follows Toasters 'N' Moose, a 1970s band attempting to stage a three-day comeback tour in Northern Carolina.
The song comes up during a scene in which their manager nabs the aging band a gig in a mall thrift store. The film has a 100 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, director Vincent Gargiulo mentions that this is not the first time the song has gone viral. The song was featured on prominent talk shows and even received covers from celebrity musicians.
"Every couple of years, it hits again," Vincent tells Rolling Stone. "So this time, it wasn't that big of a surprise, although it seems to be bigger this go-around. The Chrome Lady I don't understand, but sure, cool."
Estelle Piper, who plays "Toasters" in the film, also spoke to Rolling Stone about the song.
She mentions that the song "was picked up by all kinds of fans who did their own versions and duets on YouTube."
It would seem that whenever a new social media platform becomes the standard, "Taste the Biscuit" will never be too far behind.