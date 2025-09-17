'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Leaked Shocking Texts, Prompting Janelle to Speak Out "I tried being supportive of you since day 1. I tried giving you the benefit of all the doubt, but no more. Please seek help." By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2025, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @j_evans1219

Having every minute moment of your life played out on television and social media is challenging enough if you're an adult. But if you've been in the public eye since you were a teenager, like the stars of Teen Mom 2, you don't know any other life. Which means that all of your messy moments play out for people to judge, including moments that you might wish you could take back.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has long had a contentious relationship with her eldest son, Jace, which has now exploded into the public eye again after Jace shared jaw-dropping texts between the two that has drawn immediate public backlash. It was so severe that Jenelle felt prompted to speak out in defense of both herself and her son's behavior. Here's what the texts said, and what Jenelle said about the whole incident.

Here's what 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle said in those original leaked texts to Jace that raised eyebrows everywhere.

Things have not been great between Jenelle and 16-year-old Jace for a long time. Back in May 2025, news broke that Jenelle had sent Jace to live with his father after attempting to work things out with him at her home. There's a history of running away, the police being called, and a clear struggle between mom and son, which has now culminated in Jace blasting private texts between the two of them that have raised some eyebrows, to say the least.

In one of the texts, Jace tells his mom, "I don't care about Kaiser and Ensley, I care about my health and my living situation. I don't need you, you don't need me, and I don't understand why ur doing this just because I'm telling the truth. Ur crazy." Jenelle responded, "You're the one saying you're going to have my custody taken. F--K YOU!" She added, "You won’t get a d--n thing from me anymore including a phone.”

Jenelle also, at one point, seemed to suggest that Jace had lied about abuse allegations he leveled at her ex, David Eason. She told Jace, "Just like the way you lied about David strangling you." She added, "You make things worse on yourself.” Jace responded, "I never lied."

Jenelle felt compelled to speak out after Jace shared the texts, defending her son's challenging behavior.

More of the texts included the two sparring back and forth, with Jenelle threatening, "Go ahead and test me, I'll make one phone call." Which clearly needed some explanation, because to say her fans were shocked is an understatement. In one Instagram comment section, a fan wrote to Jenelle, "I tried being supportive of you since day 1. I tried giving you the benefit of all the doubt, but no more. Please seek help. Because how can any mother in her right mind speak to her CHILD that way."

Jenelle responded to fan concern with a two-story post. In the first, she explained that she loves her kids and has to set boundaries as a parent, adding, "Sometimes that isn't easy." She continued, "Jace posting our private texts was his reaction to being rightfully disciplined, and while it hurts to see those moments shared publicly, I know it comes from a place of struggle."

"Navigating Jace's different medical diagnoses," Jenelle added, "has not been easy." She's working to get him the support he needs, and "be the best mom" she can be in the meantime, she wrote. In a second post, Jenelle added that "recently he's also been in trouble with the law," and asked for grace as they "butt heads."

