Kailyn Lowry of 'Teen Mom 2' Fame Has a New Boyfriend but Not Everyone Is Happy About It By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 6 2025, 5:39 p.m. ET

If you haven't checked in with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry then you have missed out on a lot. She is slowly building an empire that includes a bestselling book, a hit podcast, and an impressing following across all social media platforms. We are also including Goodreads on that influencer list because Kailyn is the seventh-most-followed reviewer on the popular book-loving website, per the Wall Street Journal.

After Teen Mom 2 ended in May 2022, Kailyn got to work becoming an influencer who focuses on books, parenting, and everyday life stuff that can sometimes get in the way. Authors like Colleen Hoover and Jodi Picoult have guested on Kailyn's "Barely Famous" podcast, which she started in 2022. Regarding her personal life, Kailyn has also been making some moves. Who is she dating? Let's get into it.

Who is 'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry dating? Let's meet Isaac Knighton!

It seems like it was only yesterday that Kailyn got engaged to Elijah Scott, following the birth of the couple's twins in January 2024. They already shared one child. In fact, the ring arrived in August 2024, but by April 2025, Elijah was out after Kailyn said he cheated on her. She wasn't alone for long, as two months later, the world was introduced to Isaac Knighton.

The U.S. Sun exclusively confirmed the new couple in June 2025. Isaac attended Northampton Community College after receiving a $500 scholarship from the Easton-Phillipsburg Football Club to attend the school. He is an avid fisherman and goes by @theflyestfisherman on TikTok. He has since turned off comments on his videos, but The U.S. Sun noted that Kailyn started liking his TikToks shortly after she and Elijah broke up.

Kailyn's ex-husband Javi Marroquin is not happy about Isaac.

Kailyn's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, had some thoughts about his ex's new beau that he shared in an Instagram live, per The U.S. Sun. The 32-year-old is moving from Delaware to Virginia Beach for work, which means Kailyn will have their son Lincoln during the school year. "My heart is pounding. I am so mad right now," he said. Javi was fine with leaving Lincoln with Elijah, who he knew, but now there is a new boyfriend.

After Elijah left, Javi grew concerned. This was amplified by the fact that his ex-wife suddenly had a new man in her life. "When Elijah moved out, Lincoln cried to me ... Now knowing that as a mother, how can you bring another man into his life [after] two months," asked Javi. "I know him. We have mutual friends. Word on the street, allegedly, is this man is moving in. He might not be moving in yet, but soon enough he's moving in."