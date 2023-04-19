Home > Television > Reality TV > Deadliest Catch Source: Facebook/Jack Bunnell Rookie Captain Jack Bunnell Is Making Waves on Season 19 of 'Deadliest Catch' 'Deadliest Catch' has added a new slate of fisherman to its fleet and Captain Jack Bunnell is set to take over a major fishing vessel. Let's meet him. By D.M. Apr. 19 2023, Published 8:19 a.m. ET

Season 19 of Deadliest Catch marks a new phase of the popular reality show, as a slate of fresh faces have joined the cast. Among the crew of professional catchers is rookie captain Jack Bunnell, who's set to make his mark in the crabbing industry. Jack joins a long list of crabbers, who have helped make the Discovery series a smash hit.

The return of Deadliest Catch comes after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced that the 2023 Bering Sea snow crab season was canceled. Despite the obstacle, Deadliest Catch producers have since confirmed to Deadline that the cancellation didn't impact the show. As the show sets off for Season 19, Jack Bunnell is among the newest fisherman leading the charge on Deadliest Catch. Let's get to know him better.

Jack Bunnell took over the F/V Barbara J.

Longtime fans of Deadliest Catch may have recognized Jack from an earlier episode of the show. The Alaska native previously appeared in Season 15 of the popular series, when he worked on Jakob Anderson’s fishing vessel. During his stint on Anderson’s Saga, Jack was injured when a crabbing pot slammed into his body. And while the moment may have seemed dangerous to viewers at home, Jack later admitted that his job isn't usually super exciting.

“You got to make it exciting, somehow,” Jack said, during an interview with the Seattle Times. “What we do, hauling pots 24 hours a day, is boring.” Despite Jack’s obvious love for crabbing, he was later fired from his post on Jakob’s boat. However, Jack is now stepping into the role as the new skipper of the F/V Barbara J and is seemingly determined to prove himself as a rookie captain.

Amid the Season 19 premiere of the show, fans took to social media to gush over the love for the new crabbing crew. “The first episode of the season has been … a lot,” @freelancerjourn tweeted. While others applauded the show for what looks to be a promising season.

Great episode of @DeadliestCatch. Looks like it's going to be another awesome season — Tracy 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@Amethystravn) April 19, 2023

While Jack is finally stepping into a leadership role on the series, his fishing career began long before he first appeared on Deadliest Catch in 2019.

Jack comes from a family of crabbers!

Jack may be a rookie captain, but he isn't an amateur crabber. According to his Discovery profile, Jack is a third-generation fisherman. He's also active on social media. Jack's Facebook page boasts a number of photos from his fishing escapades and his time with his loved ones. In June 2021, Jack shared an adorable selfie with his wife, Kaylynn, and daughter, June, enjoying nature together.