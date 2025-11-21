Jack Doherty Arrested After Losing a Massive Amount of Money — "All My Money's Gone" After losing a huge chunk of money in 2024, Jack was dealt another blow in 2025 in what he called, "The worst 24 hours ever." By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 21 2025, 12:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Full Send Podcast

There was a time when YouTube influencer Jack Doherty was known for his wholesome "flipping" videos. He was just 13 years old when he started going viral in 2016, and he quickly became a young internet sensation. But as Jack aged and his content evolved, he became more and more controversial, often receiving criticism for mean-spirited pranks.

Yet love him or hate him, Jack's success has continued through the years. The now-22-year-old has amassed an impressive net worth even as he's grown his controversial reputation. But a series of decisions in 2024 and 2025 hit him hard on the wallet, begging the question: what is his net worth now? Here's what we know about his net worth and why he was arrested.

What is Jack Doherty's net worth?

In 2016, the water bottle "flipping" craze was still going strong, and the internet was awash with videos of people flipping all sorts of objects. 13-year-old Jack got in on the trend, and his content took off. By the end of 2016, his channel was flourishing and growing quickly. By 2025, he had 2.8 million followers on Instagram, 10 million followers on TikTok, and a jaw-dropping 15.2 million followers on his YouTube channel.

Jack Doherty Influencer Net worth: $1 Million Jack Doherty is a young influencer whose career started with "flipping" videos before he moved on to pranks and more typical young adult content. Birthdate: Oct. 8, 2003 Birthplace: Long Island, NY Marriages: 1 Children: 0

Throughout his decade of success, collaborations, and ever-growing prank content, Jack has earned an estimated net worth of around $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although some estimates place it much higher. But unfortunately for Jack, some poor decisions in October 2024 and November of 2025 may have made a pretty hefty dent in his net worth.

Jack was arrested in Miami in November 2025, calling it the "worst day of [his] life."

Jack's year of woes started in October 2024. He was livestreaming himself driving and looking down at his phone when he slid across a rain-drenched highway and wrecked his car. But of course, Jack is an influencer, so it wasn't just any car; it was a McLaren worth more than $200,000 according to the New York Post.

Jack got out of the car, shaken, took one look at it and declared, "All my money’s gone." Luckily for the influencer, that didn't seem to be exactly true, because Jack returned to his content right away.

However, November 2025 was another stroke of bad luck (and bad decisions) for Jack after he was arrested in Miami on Nov. 15, 2025. USA Today reports that he intentionally stepped into traffic and blocked the roadway before police took him into custody. The outlet reports that police asked him to move several times but he refused to comply, answering, "Once I’m done with this bet!"