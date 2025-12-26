Jack in the Box Suffers Through Major Closures Across America The popular chain is not the only quick service company struggling in 2025. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 26 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/ @jackinthebox

Keeping is a business alive is complicated, even if major chains such as Jack in the Box look like undefeatable endeavors. The economy affects unexpected corners of the market. While fast food is always an option for people in a rush, the chains need to be profitable enough to survive.

How many Jack in the Box locations are closing? Here's what we know about the many restaurants across the United States that are shutting down its doors, and what it means for the future of the company as a whole.

How many Jack in the Box locations are closing?

According to a report from The Sun, up to 120 Jack in the Box locations across the United States will be shutting down for good. The announcement comes after the company failed to meet shareholder expectations in its most recent quarter. The story only gets more unfortunate for the popular fast food chain from there. Eighty additional locations are expected to be closed during the first months of 2026. This will cost many jobs for the people who spend their days satisfying the customers.

The Jack in the Box closures are an unfortunate development for an otherwise successful company. It all started back in 1941, when a man named Robert O. Peterson turned his Topsy's restaurant chain project into something much larger. The Jack in the Box legacy comes from a smaller network of restaurants growing into something beyond the owner's imagination. The first official Jack in the Box location opened in 1951, setting up the stage for a product that continued to sell for decades.

More than 70 years after the opening of the first location, the chain could be headed towards the darkest chapter of its history. It will all depend on Jack in the Box's economic performance in 2026.

Jack in the Box might not be the only company affected.

The actual reason why many Jack in the Box locations are shutting down is darker than expected. The aforementioned Sun report points out 40% of low-income Americans are visiting quick-service restaurants (QSRs) less often. The economy in the United States has changed. If people are struggling to keep their jobs and stay alive in the face of unprecedented inflation, they might have a hard time spending money on fast food.

The fact that the customer's refusal to spend on fast food seems to be growing means that not only Jack in the Box will be in trouble. Other chains, such as McDonald's and Starbucks, could be struggling with the same kind of problems in the long run. The only reason why the big chains seem to be doing well despite everything is that they have less to lose than establishments such as Jack in the Box and Burger King.