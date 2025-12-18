The Quesarito Is Finally Back at Taco Bell — Here's How You Can Get Your Hands on One This is the only item from the Taco Bell menu that has had a beef with a famous NBA star. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 18 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Taco Bell España

There is something charming about Taco Bell during the holiday season. The beloved fast food chain is bringing back the Quesarito to its menu. After years of waiting to taste the meal, fans of the brand will finally be able to get their hands on the Quesarito once again.

What is a Quesarito? Here's what we know about the emblematic Taco Bell creation, as well as when it will be able for purchase for everyone involved. The holidays are often associated with eating turkey, but nothing tastes quite like the popular Quesarito.

What is a Quesarito from Taco Bell?

According to a report by People, a Quesarito mixes the best qualities from a beef burrito and a quesadilla: cheese, beef, sour cream, and chipotle sauce. All of these magical ingredients come wrapped in a warm tortilla, delighting anyone who orders one. The Quesarito is available for purchase at Taco Bell restaurants starting in the second half of December. The holiday season remains cheerful, with the restaurant chain offering 30,000 Rewards members a chance to get their own Quesarito for $1.

The Quesarito isn't the only item that will be returning to the Taco Bell menu. The Cheesy Dipping Burritos and the Steak Garlic Nacho Fries will be available starting on Dec. 18. Taco Bell isn't sparing any expenses for the final month of the year. The new menu gives customers the opportunity to be reunited with hits from the past, as well as with new creations that could delight faithful Taco Bell enthusiasts.

Taco Bell remains relevant thanks to its ever-changing menu. In a crowded market filled with brands such as McDonald's, Wendy's, and many more, the company needs to find ways to keep their core fans returning for more.



The Quesarito has a rivalry with Nikola Jokić.

NBA star Nikola Jokić is a professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets. The athlete is known for his talent on the court, but he remains the only NBA star to hold a rivalry with the Quesarito. It all goes back to the moment in which Nikola was drafted into the league. The broadcast was interrupted by an ad featuring the Quesarito, with the internet constantly making fun of the moment in the years since it happened.

A press release from Taco Bell even states: "(Taco Bell is) issuing a call for Nikola Jokić to finally try the Quesarito that unintentionally stole his spotlight.” According to People, the player later stated something when he was asked to try to Quesarito: "No. It's nice they're finally apologizing. But no.”

Nikola doesn't seem amused by the entire affair. Being drafted into the NBA is one of the most important moments in any professional's career. NBA legends don't exactly expect their accomplishments to be interrupted by Taco Bell commercials.