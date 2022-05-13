Is Jaime Xie Dating Anyone After Filming 'Bling Empire' Season 2?

Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee's will-they-won't-they connection is dominating the new season, but Jaime Xie's love life is also taking center stage. The model and socialite sat next to actor and stuntman Lewis Tan during a birthday dinner for Yu Tsai on the penultimate episode of Season 2, and she later went on a date with a store salesperson named Adam.

Jaime didn't notice Lewis' flirting and she failed to connect with Adam, but is she dating anyone now?