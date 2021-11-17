Swifties Have Been Bullying This Cat Online Because They Think She Belongs to Jake Gyllenhaal

Swifties Have Been Bullying This Cat Online Because They Think She Belongs to Jake GyllenhaalBy Sara Belcher
Nov. 17 2021, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Ever since the 10-minute version of Taylor Swift's hit song "All Too Well" dropped as part of the re-release of her fourth studio album "Red," her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal has not been able to catch a break. On and off since the re-release was announced, his name has trended online as Swifties share memes about him and demand he return her scarf to her (though he might not even have it).
Now, Swifties are convinced that a certain cat on Instagram belongs to the infamous ex and have been popping in her comments with messages to Jake.
Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin is an "infurencer" with more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, and this grumpy-looking cat has some thoughts about the comments she's been getting regarding her supposed owner.
Who is Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin? Meet the cat influencer.
While some may compare Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin's appearance to that of Grumpy Cat, she is in no way related to the famous meme (even if she also always looks a little miffed). She's had her account for years now, posting cute photos doing cat things with funny puns in the captions — though she's never shared who exactly her owner is.
There have been small references to her owner in a few posts and in an interview Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin did with Pioneer Works (though she only revealed her owner uses he/him pronouns).
Suspicions that Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin is Jake's cat started long before Taylor even began re-recording her first few albums. As early as 2019, there are comments on her posts discussing Jake, suspecting that she's his cat.
Following the re-release of "Red" and the drop of the "All Too Well" short film, Swifties flocked to the account in spades, making comments on Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin's posts asking for Jake to return Taylor's scarf.
"GIVE BACK THE SCARF JAKE," one commenter wrote, while another wrote, "Do you let the cat wear the scarf?"
All of this eventually led to Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin asking for her followers to refrain from commenting about Jake.
"MEOUCH — y'all need to clam down and stop cyberbullying," she posted on Nov. 16, days after the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)."
This reference to Taylor's lyrics only fueled the fire for many of her fans, as they were convinced she had a connection to the actor.
Does Jake Gyllenhaal have a cat?
Jake has never actually commented publicly as to whether or not Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin is his cat — though he was asked about it by Yahoo Entertainment in 2019.
His reply? He winked and said, "Let’s just say I have met Fluff. She’s amazing. She’s really truly one of the cutest cats I’ve ever seen.”
This is an unsurprising answer, especially considering his continued silence following all of the questions he's received in light of Taylor's album drop.
That being said, it really does not seem as though Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin belongs to Jake. In a post from Nov. 17, the now very annoyed cat posted, clarifying once and for all that she is not Jake's cat — because he doesn't have one.
"So let me see if I have this straight. ... Humans use the internet to send me messages thinking that I’m Jake’s cat but they don’t use the same internet to figure out that Jake doesn’t have a cat," she wrote. "Not gonna lie, starting to fear for this species."
Meouch.