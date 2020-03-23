Who Is Jamal Murray's Girlfriend? Harper Hempel Met Him in College

Harper’s father is the co-founder of a company called eCoach, which is a "global education platform for sports that provides access for everyone to a growing number of the best coaches the world through mobile applications and online," according to his LinkedIn profile.

The description continues, "Through an exclusive partnership with the NBA Coaches Association, eCoachBasketball, Powered by the NBCA, gives anyone access to learn the game directly from an NBA coach. Anytime. Anywhere."