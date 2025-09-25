James Comey's Political Affiliation Changed Before He Was Fired From the FBI The former director of the Bureau found himself in the middle of a controversy that cost him his job. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 25 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Working as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation must be extremely difficult. While attempting to keep America safe from all types of threats, whoever holds the position also has to keep a good public image. The United States government expects the FBI to be led by someone who can be trusted by the public. People often want to be kept up to date with the political situation in America, which is why the head of the FBI must be perceived as a loyal citizen.

Former FBI director James Comey is remembered by the people of the United States as the man who was fired by President Donald Trump during his first term. What political party is James affiliated with? Here's what we know about the political preference of the former director of the FBI.

What political party does James Comey support?

According to CNN, James isn't associated with any political party. That wasn't always the case. Before the lawyer walked into the controversy that left him without a job, James was registered as a Republican. James was hired as the director of the FBI in 2013, years before Donald was elected as the President of the United States for the first time. Back then, his tenure was criticized for his takes on the relationship between law enforcement and the African-American community.

Nothing lasts forever, and James was about to run into the biggest controversy of his career. When Donald wanted to become president for the first time, a large part of his campaign focused on Hillary Clinton's use of a private service for sending sensitive emails. The investigation related to that matter, alongside his report stating that Russia was interfering with the 2016 American election, led to James being removed from his position.

Major developments in such a complicated career could convince anyone to leave a political party behind. Once he was removed from the FBI, James publicly stated that he was no longer associated with the Republican Party. Since 2016, the lawyer has remained politically neutral. The change gives James the freedom to publicly support any ideology he wants, regardless of the agendas established by both the Republican and Democratic parties.

The Department of Justice came after James Comey.

Years after different controversies removed him from the spotlight, James appears to be in trouble once again. CNN reports that the federal prosecutors might ask a grand jury to indict the lawyer on perjury charges. The investigation related to the case reportedly intends to prove that James lied during his Sept. 30, 2020, testimony to Congress in relation to the 2016 election situation.

