Following James Comey's Indictment, His Son-in-Law Has Resigned From the DOJ

The resignation came just hours after the DOJ indicted James Comey.

Published Sept. 26 2025, 10:33 a.m. ET

Why Did James Comey's Son-in-Law Resign From the DOJ?
Source: Mega

The news that former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by the Trump administration has been hugely controversial. Comey, who was fired by Trump during his first administration, has been accused of giving false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding. Shortly after that indictment came down, the news also broke that Comey's son-in-law had resigned from the Department of Justice.

Troy A. Edwards, Jr. was serving as a prosecutor in Virginia in the same office that is now prosecuting is father-in-law. Here's what we know about why he resigned.

James Comey testifying virtually in the Senate in 2020.
Source: Mega
Why did James Comey's son-in-law resign?

According to reporting from CNN, Edwards submitted just a single-sentence letter of resignation. “To uphold my oath to the Constitution and country, I hereby resign as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in the Department of Justice effective immediately," he wrote. It's clear, then, that Edwards resigned explicitly because of the indictment against his father-in-law.

Edwards's resignation also comes a few months after Maurene Comey, his wife and James Comey's daughter, was fired from the Department of Justice. She was the prosecutor in charge of the Epstein investigation, and there was speculation at the time about the precise motivations for her ousting. Fair to say, then, that the Department of Justice has had a contentious relationship with the Comey family over the past few months.

In response to her firing, Maurene sued the Justice Department, claiming that she was fired in retaliation for being the daughter of the former FBI director.

“Fear is the tool of a tyrant, wielded to suppress independent thought. Instead of fear, let this moment fuel the fire that already burns at the heart of this place. A fire of righteous indignation at abuses of power. Of commitment to seek justice for victims. Of dedication to truth above all else," she wrote in a memo after her firing.

Source: Instagram/@comey
What is James Comey being charged with?

James Comey has been charged with making false statements and obstruction of a congressional proceeding in relation to a Sept. 30, 2020, congressional hearing in which he is accused of lying about having authorized another FBI official to leak information.

In response to the indictment, Comey posted a video on Instagram.

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system, and I’m innocent,” he said. “Let’s have a trial. And keep the faith.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi, meanwhile, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “no one is above the law.”

“Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people,” Bondi wrote.

President Trump also celebrated the indictment, describing it as justice being done.

“JUSTICE IN AMERICA! One of the worst human beings this Country has ever been exposed to is James Comey, the former Corrupt Head of the FBI,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

If convicted, Comey could face up to five years in prison.

