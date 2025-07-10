James Vowles Is the Proud Father of Two Kids With His Wife, Rachel Rolph The popular motorsport engineer from England reports that both the mother and the new baby are healthy. By Diego Peralta Published July 10 2025, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Youtube/Atlassian Williams Racing

Talented Williams Racing Team Principal James Vowles is known for the effort he puts into making his team the best one on the Formula One tour. But when James is away from racing, he likes to spend time with the family he has formed over the years. The engineer and British surgeon Rachel Rolph were happy to be involved in a romantic relationship, but eventually they decided that it was time for the next step.

Article continues below advertisement

James Vowles worked for Mercedes until 2022. Little did the world know that, after leaving the company he had worked for more than a decade, James would welcome his first child. The engineer was already working for Williams by the time the baby was born. How many kids do James and Rachel have, and what have they told the world about them? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

How many kids do James Vowles and Rachel Rolph have?

Rachel Rolph and James Vowles have two children together. The first baby of the happy couple was born after the 2023 edition of the Silverstone Circuit had already taken place, according to Racing News 365. By the time fans were enjoying the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Rachel and James were already taking care of their baby. The outlet also reports that the Team Principal skipped the 2023 event in Mexico City to take care of his daughter.

James was happy to talk about how parenting changed his lifestyle as Team Principal through Williams's official social media accounts: "I think that first and foremost is realizing just on how little sleep you can operate," the engineer jokingly declared. James and Rachel are still figuring out how to be parents with their daughter, but the couple is getting ready to also raise their second baby.

Article continues below advertisement

James Vowles and Rachel Rolph welcomed their second child in July 2025.

James Vowles was happy to let the world know that both his new baby and his partner, Rachel Rolph, are healthy after the birth of the child. James shared an image of the new baby on his social media accounts. James seems to be enjoying some time with his family in the middle of the 2025 Formula One season.

Article continues below advertisement

"Welcome to the world little one! Rachel and baby are healthy and happy," James stated in his post. Williams Racing, the company the engineer has worked for over the past couple of years, congratulated the couple on the birth of their second child. James is only the third team principal in Williams Racing's history, which is why the partnership between the two has been so important for the circuit.