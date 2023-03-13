Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins, but Social Media Is All About Angela Bassett's Snub! By Distractify Staff Mar. 12 2023, Published 9:48 p.m. ET

It's Hollywood's biggest night — and the internet is going wild! During the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, Jamie Lee Curtis received the Oscar for "Best Supporting Actress" for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

However, not everyone agrees that the actress should have won the coveted award. Following the results, social media erupted claiming that Oscar nominee Angela Bassett should have walked away with the golden statue for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Check out some of our favorite social media Oscars memes surrounding Jamie Lee Curtis's controversial win against Angela Bassett.

Source: Getty Images

Oscars memes — Jamie Lee Curtis beats out Angela Bassett for "Best Supporting Actress."

Let's face it, being nominated is a huge honor, but winning is even better. The Black Panther star was seemingly disappointed when her name was not called.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

Another person tweeted, "Me stealing the Oscar to give it to Angela Bassett."

everyone who voted for jamie lee curtis over angela bassett and stephanie hsu needs to sleep with one eye open pic.twitter.com/8eOdYEKhRO — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 13, 2023

This Twitter user clearly felt strongly about how the Academy voted for "Best Supporting Actress." "Everyone who voted for Jamie Lee Curtis over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu needs to sleep with one eye open," the user wrote alongside a video of a woman needing to be held back.

They did the thing! Angela Bassett deserved the award and they know it. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1yonGLVp27 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 13, 2023

Following the results, Angela's Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors took the stage to present, but not before showing some love to the queen. "Hey Auntie, we love you," they both said. Well, Twitter certainly noticed the Creed III stars' shoutout. "They know Angela Bassett got robbed. #Oscars," one person tweeted. While another wrote, "They did the thing! Angela Bassett deserved the award and they know it."

Angela Bassett not winning has actually ruined this night for me...#Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/CAWG4Y2FIt — B.M. (@britany_murphs) March 13, 2023

Not happy with the results, this Twitter user commented, "Angela Bassett not winning has actually ruined this night for me... #Oscars95."

Me on my way to steal Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar to give to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/Z1jsoUxsur — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@willowhalliwell) March 13, 2023

"Me on my way to steal Jamie Lee Curtis’s Oscar to give to Angela Bassett. #Oscars," the viewer commented.

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY Daisybilly Lover & Aria bday celebrator (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023