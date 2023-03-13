Distractify
Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee Curtis Wins, but Social Media Is All About Angela Bassett's Snub!

Mar. 12 2023

It's Hollywood's biggest night — and the internet is going wild!

During the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12, Jamie Lee Curtis received the Oscar for "Best Supporting Actress" for her role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

However, not everyone agrees that the actress should have won the coveted award. Following the results, social media erupted claiming that Oscar nominee Angela Bassett should have walked away with the golden statue for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Check out some of our favorite social media Oscars memes surrounding Jamie Lee Curtis's controversial win against Angela Bassett.

Oscars memes — Jamie Lee Curtis beats out Angela Bassett for "Best Supporting Actress."

Let's face it, being nominated is a huge honor, but winning is even better. The Black Panther star was seemingly disappointed when her name was not called.

Another person tweeted, "Me stealing the Oscar to give it to Angela Bassett."

This Twitter user clearly felt strongly about how the Academy voted for "Best Supporting Actress."

"Everyone who voted for Jamie Lee Curtis over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu needs to sleep with one eye open," the user wrote alongside a video of a woman needing to be held back.

Following the results, Angela's Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan and actor Jonathan Majors took the stage to present, but not before showing some love to the queen.

"Hey Auntie, we love you," they both said.

Well, Twitter certainly noticed the Creed III stars' shoutout.

"They know Angela Bassett got robbed. #Oscars," one person tweeted. While another wrote, "They did the thing! Angela Bassett deserved the award and they know it."

Not happy with the results, this Twitter user commented, "Angela Bassett not winning has actually ruined this night for me... #Oscars95."

"Me on my way to steal Jamie Lee Curtis’s Oscar to give to Angela Bassett. #Oscars," the viewer commented.

Feeling strongly about Angela's performance, this Twitter user wrote, "You’re telling me that corny a-- performance from [Jamie] Lee Curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?"

